TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.07

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $42.05, with a volume of 82532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Weill bought 2,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $848,966. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $848,966. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $180,136.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,603.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,136. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 208,377 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after acquiring an additional 346,727 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,603,000 after acquiring an additional 90,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 281.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 843,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

