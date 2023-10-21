TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $76,374.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,720.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $154,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,689 shares of company stock worth $518,181. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in TransUnion by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

