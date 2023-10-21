Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.88.

NYSE:TREX opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

