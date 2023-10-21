Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.63) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.70 ($2.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

