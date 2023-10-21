Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.63) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.70 ($2.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
