Truist Financial Corp Acquires 199,441 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,441 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.78% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $101,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,016,000 after buying an additional 1,596,038 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,032,000 after purchasing an additional 237,419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,420 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $68.05 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.