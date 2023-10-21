Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,843 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $141,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

