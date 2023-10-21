Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $69,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $437.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.32 and a 200-day moving average of $465.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $410.07 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

