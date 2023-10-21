Truist Financial Corp Has $76.15 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,657 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $76,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.88.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $907.06 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $729.59 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $930.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $927.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.67 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

