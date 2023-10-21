Truist Financial Corp Has $90.16 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $90,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

