Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,968 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $98,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

