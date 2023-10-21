Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $87,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $506.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $523.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.00. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

