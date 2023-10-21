Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 42,859 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $81,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $250.93 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.