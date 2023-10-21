Truist Financial Corp Purchases 23,764 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $135,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.8 %

COP stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average is $110.62.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.