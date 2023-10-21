Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,415 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,415 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $130,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $268,923,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $384.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $293.50 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $362.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

