Truist Financial Corp Sells 17,637 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 533,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,637 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $107,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 3.0 %

Eaton stock opened at $193.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $134.81 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

