Truist Financial Corp Sells 52,632 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 778,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,632 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $78,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 9,258.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Novartis by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.