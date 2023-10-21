Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,993 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $82,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total transaction of $78,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,363.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,857 shares of company stock worth $8,152,514. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $350.05 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.31 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

