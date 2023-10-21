Truist Financial Corp Sells 968,800 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968,800 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $460,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE MRK opened at $102.66 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.