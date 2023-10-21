Truist Financial Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $70.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.79.

PYPL stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

