Truist Financial Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $174.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $176.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.21.

AMZN opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

