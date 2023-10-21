Trustees of General Electric Pension Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trustees of General Electric Pension Trust reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,592,777 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 100.0% of Trustees of General Electric Pension Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trustees of General Electric Pension Trust owned 0.12% of General Electric worth $140,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in General Electric by 138.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,210 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 62.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 85.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 11.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $106.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. General Electric has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

