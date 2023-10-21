TWC Tech Holdings II (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Shares Down 8.5%

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
TWC Tech Holdings II Trading Down 8.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.
About TWC Tech Holdings II
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.
