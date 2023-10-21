Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Bank of America

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a reduce rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE TSN opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $950,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

