U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,279,837,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and sold 39,846 shares worth $1,584,221. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $30.93 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.