U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of GROW opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
