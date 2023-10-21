U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GROW opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

