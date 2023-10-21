UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22. 252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.

