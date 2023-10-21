Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.7% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.24.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,485,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

