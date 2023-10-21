Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.4% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,458,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,485,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.52 and a 200 day moving average of $208.10. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.24.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

