Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Shares Down 16%

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) dropped 16% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

