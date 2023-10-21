United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

UPS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

