United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.96. 5,022,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

