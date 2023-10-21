UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Raised by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $241,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $527.03. 2,811,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,499. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.90. The company has a market cap of $488.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.