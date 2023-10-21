UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $241,400,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $527.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $501.86 and a 200-day moving average of $493.90. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $488.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.