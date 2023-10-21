Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Trading 1% Higher

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Urbanfund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.55, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 million for the quarter. Urbanfund had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

