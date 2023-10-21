US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Trading Down 2.3%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 624,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 277,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38.

US Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. US Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently -8,333.33%.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

