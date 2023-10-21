Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Bank of America

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Utz Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Utz Brands stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.59 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 87.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

