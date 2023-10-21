Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The company had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $290,154.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Valvoline by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Valvoline by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

