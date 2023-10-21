Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 25.25 and last traded at 25.25. Approximately 6,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 10,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.33.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is 26.09.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $0.1516 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.