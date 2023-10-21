Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 807,703 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,450,000.

VIG stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.40. 1,369,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.98. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.80 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

