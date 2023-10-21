Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $153.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.80 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.98.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

