Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,659 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,968,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,486,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,110,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

