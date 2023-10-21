Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

