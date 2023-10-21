Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.