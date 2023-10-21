Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $269.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.72 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.58.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

