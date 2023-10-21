Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$29.41 and last traded at C$29.44. Approximately 148,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 93,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.65.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

