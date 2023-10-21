Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 985,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,186 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $74,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.