Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $672,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $499,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

