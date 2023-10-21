Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Raised by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 8.1% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,242,923,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $74.15. 6,756,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,163. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

