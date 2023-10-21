Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) is Fiducient Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 79,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,225,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,168,000 after acquiring an additional 69,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.94. 2,111,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,862. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

