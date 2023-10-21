Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.87. 697,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,034. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.22 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

